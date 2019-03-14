lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+3.9°C Overcast, light rain
Useful information
New winter season flights from Riga Airport: Kiev/Zhulyany (Wizz Air), Edinburg (Ryanair). Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Purchase of Passenger Vehicle Spare Parts (Identification No AK-19/18)  

Purchase of Passenger Vehicle Spare Parts (Identification No AK-19/18)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Purchase of Passenger Vehicle Spare Parts” (Identification No AK-19/18).

The tenders must be submitted before 14 March 2019, 10.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Arnis Paeglis, legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207672, e-mail: A.Paeglis@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

   

Turpinot lietot mājas lapu, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu lietošanas noteikumiem. Privātuma politika
© 2019 RIGA International Airport     Developed: RIX