hereby announces an open tender procedure “Purchase of Runway Lighting Equipment Spare Parts” (Identification No AK-19/103).

The tenders must be submitted before 15 August 2019, 10.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Kristīna Bikova, procurement specialist of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 68806167, e-mail address: kristina.bikova@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

TS Appendices

Technical and financial offer