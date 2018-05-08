lvenru
Riga
Riga:
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Purchase of Ten Pallet Dollies (Identification No AK-18/51)  

Purchase of Ten Pallet Dollies (Identification No AK-18/51)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Purchase of Ten Pallet Dollies” (Identification No AK-18/51).

The tenders must be submitted before 8 May 2018, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Agrita Alase, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail: A.Alase@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

The Terms of Reference of the tender_TRANSLATION

   
