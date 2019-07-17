SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Real Estate Valuation Services” (Identification No AK-19/108).

The tenders must be submitted before 17 July 2019, 14.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Krista Klāva, procurement specialist of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail address: k.klava@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf