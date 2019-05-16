lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+12.1°C Cloudy with clear spells
Useful information
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Lviv, Stuttgart, Dublin, Kos, Menorca (AirBaltic), Prague (Ryanair). Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Reconstruction of a Sewerage Pressure Pipe in the Street Section from the Crossing of Ziemeļu Street and P133 to 70 Jūrkalnes Street (Identification No AK-19/147)  

Reconstruction of a Sewerage Pressure Pipe in the Street Section from the Crossing of Ziemeļu Street and P133 to 70 Jūrkalnes Street (Identification No AK-19/147)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Reconstruction of a Sewerage Pressure Pipe in the Street Section from the Crossing of Ziemeļu Street and P133 to 70 Jūrkalnes Street” (Identification No AK-19/147).

The tenders must be submitted before 16 May 2019, 10.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Arnis Paeglis, legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207672, e-mail address: A.Paeglis@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

Table of Scope of Works

   

Turpinot lietot mājas lapu, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu lietošanas noteikumiem. Privātuma politika
© 2019 RIGA International Airport     Developed: RIX