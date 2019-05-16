SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Reconstruction of a Sewerage Pressure Pipe in the Street Section from the Crossing of Ziemeļu Street and P133 to 70 Jūrkalnes Street” (Identification No AK-19/147).

The tenders must be submitted before 16 May 2019, 10.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Arnis Paeglis, legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207672, e-mail address: A.Paeglis@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf



Table of Scope of Works