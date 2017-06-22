SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

hereby announces an open tender procedure “ Regular Repair Works of Buildings ” (Identification No AK-17/238).

The tenders must be submitted before 22 June 2017, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person : Diāna Dunda, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit