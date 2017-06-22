lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+8.1°C Overcast, light rain
Useful information
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Tampere, Odessa, Kazan, Aberdeen, Stavanger, Geneva, Catania, Liepāja, Madrid, Gothenburg (AirBaltic), Reykjavik, Bari (Wizz Air), Copenhagen (Scandinavian Air System) and Heraklion (Ellinair ). New carrier - RusLine. Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Regular Repair Works of Buildings (Identification No AK-17/  

Regular Repair Works of Buildings (Identification No AK-17/

 SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com
 
hereby announces an open tender procedure “Regular Repair Works of Buildings(Identification No  AK-17/238).
 
The tenders must be submitted before 22 June 2017, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609.When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.
 
Contact person: Diāna Dunda, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207686, e-mail:
 
The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf
Annex No 2.1 – cost estimate
   
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG