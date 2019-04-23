lvenru
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Renewal of the VIP service road in the part of the apron (Identification No AK-19/145)  

Renewal of the VIP service road in the part of the apron (Identification No AK-19/145)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Renewal of the VIP service road in the part of the apron” (Identification No AK-19/145).

The tenders must be submitted before 23 April 2019, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Diāna Dunda, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207686, e-mail: D.Dunda@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

Annex 2.2. of the The Terms of Reference – list of workloads

   

