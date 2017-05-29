SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Repair of SJSC Riga International Airport Sewerage Systems” (Identification No AK-17/50).

The tenders must be submitted before 29 May 2017, 10.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Tatjana Jakimova, legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207100, e-mail: T.Jakimova@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf



Annex No 2 to the Technical specification - gravity section



Annex No 2 to the Technical specification - penstock section