B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Repair of SJSC Riga International Airport Sewerage Systems (Identification No AK-18/3)  

Repair of SJSC Riga International Airport Sewerage Systems (Identification No AK-18/3)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Repair of SJSC Riga International Airport Sewerage Systems” (Identification No AK-18/3).

The tenders must be submitted before 10 April 2018, 10.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Arnis Paeglis, legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207672, e-mail: A.Paeglis@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

Annex No 2 to the Technical specification - gravity section

Annex No 2 to the Technical specification - penstock section

   
