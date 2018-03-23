lvenru
Riga
Riga:
-5.4°C Cloudy with clear spells
Useful information
New winter season flights from Riga Airport: Abu Dhabi (AirBaltic), Eilat (Wizz Air), Malta (Ryanair). Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Replacement of 80 Obsolete Video Surveillance System Cameras and Mounting of 20 Additional Video Cameras (Identification No AK-17/226)  

Replacement of 80 Obsolete Video Surveillance System Cameras and Mounting of 20 Additional Video Cameras (Identification No AK-17/226)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Replacement of 80 Obsolete Video Surveillance System Cameras and Mounting of 20 Additional Video Cameras” (Identification No AK-17/226).

The tenders must be submitted before 23 March 2018, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Annija Veismane, procurement specialist of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail: A.Veismane@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

   
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG