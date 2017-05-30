lvenru
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Replacement of Information Signs, Indications and Light Boxes (Identification No AK-17/144)  

Replacement of Information Signs, Indications and Light Boxes (Identification No AK-17/144)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Replacement of Information Signs, Indications and Light Boxes” (Identification No AK-17/144).

The tenders must be submitted before 30 May 2017, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Mārtiņš Ozols, legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207665, e-mail: Martins.Ozols@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

Annex No 1 to the Technical specification

Annex No 2 to the Technical specification

Annex No 3 to the Technical specification

   
