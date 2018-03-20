lvenru
Riga
Riga:
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Replacement of Terminal Voice Announcement Loudspeakers and Lines (Identification No AK-17/282)  

Replacement of Terminal Voice Announcement Loudspeakers and Lines (Identification No AK-17/282)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Replacement of Terminal Voice Announcement Loudspeakers and Lines” (Identification No AK-17/282).

The tenders must be submitted before 20 March 2018, 10.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Tatjana Jakimova, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207100, e-mail: T.Jakimova@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

Annex No 1 to the Technical specification

   
