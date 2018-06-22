lvenru
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Replacement of the Existing Area Spotlights against Energy-efficient LED Type Spotlights (Identification No RIX 2018/56-AK)  

Replacement of the Existing Area Spotlights against Energy-efficient LED Type Spotlights (Identification No RIX 2018/56-AK)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No.40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Replacement of the Existing Area Spotlights against Energy-efficient LED Type Spotlights” (Identification No RIX 2018/56-AK).

Proposals shall be submitted before 22 June 2018; 13.30 in the Electronic Procurement System e-tender subsystem.

If the Applicant wishes to participate in the proposal opening meeting, the Applicant's representative shall present a personal identification document - an identification card (eID) or a passport.

Contact person: Arnis Paeglis, legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207672, e-mail: a.paeglis@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

   
