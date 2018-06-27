Replacement of the terminal's outdated fire safety signals and loop cables (identification No AK-18/281)

SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Replacement of the terminal's outdated fire safety signals and loop cables” (Identification No AK-17/281).

The tenders must be submitted before 27 June 2018, 10.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person : Arnis Paeglis, legal officer of the Procurement Unit