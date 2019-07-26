lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+17.9°C Clear and sunny
Useful information
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Lviv, Stuttgart, Dublin, Kos, Menorca (AirBaltic), Prague (Ryanair). Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Research on Historical Pollution and Development of a Rehabilitation Programme (Identification No AK-19/252)  

Research on Historical Pollution and Development of a Rehabilitation Programme (Identification No AK-19/252)

 SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Research on Historical Pollution and Development of a Rehabilitation Programme(Identification No AK-19/252).

The tenders must be submitted before 26 July 2019, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Kristīna Bikova, procurement specialist of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 68806167, e-mail address: kristina.bikova@riga-airport.com

 The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

   

Turpinot lietot mājas lapu, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu lietošanas noteikumiem. Privātuma politika
© 2019 RIGA International Airport     Developed: RIX