B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Server and Communication Room Repairs and ICT Renewal (Identification No AK-19/144)  

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Server and Communication Room Repairs and ICT Renewal” (Identification No AK-19/144).

The tenders must be submitted before 24 January 2020, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Vadims Fjodorovs, legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail address: vadims.fjodorovs@riga-airport.com

