SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Supply of Fuel (Summer and Winter) to SJSC “Riga International Airport” for Five Years” (Identification No RIX 2017/495-AK).

Proposals shall be submitted before 12 April 2018; 10.00 in the Electronic Procurement System e-tender subsystem. If the Applicant wishes to participate in the proposal opening meeting, the Applicant's representative shall present a personal identification document - an identification card (eID) or a passport.



Contact person: Tatjana Jakimova, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207100, e-mail: T.Jakimova@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf