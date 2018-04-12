lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+2.2°C Cloudy, overcast
Useful information
New winter season flights from Riga Airport: Abu Dhabi (AirBaltic), Eilat (Wizz Air), Malta (Ryanair). Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Supply of Fuel (Summer and Winter) to SJSC “Riga International Airport” for Five Years (Identification No RIX 2017/495-AK)  

Supply of Fuel (Summer and Winter) to SJSC “Riga International Airport” for Five Years (Identification No RIX 2017/495-AK)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Supply of Fuel (Summer and Winter) to SJSC “Riga International Airport” for Five Years” (Identification No RIX 2017/495-AK).

Proposals shall be submitted before 12 April 2018; 10.00 in the Electronic Procurement System e-tender subsystem. If the Applicant wishes to participate in the proposal opening meeting, the Applicant's representative shall present a personal identification document - an identification card (eID) or a passport.

Contact person: Tatjana Jakimova, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207100, e-mail: T.Jakimova@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

   
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG