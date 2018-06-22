SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com
hereby announces an open tender procedure “Supply of Fuel (Summer and Winter) to SJSC “Riga International Airport” for Five Years” (Identification No RIX 2018/280-AK).
Proposals shall be submitted before 22 June 2018; 11.00 in the Electronic Procurement System e-tender subsystem.
If the Applicant wishes to participate in the proposal opening meeting, the Applicant's representative shall present a personal identification document - an identification card (eID) or a passport.
Contact person: Tatjana Jakimova, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207100, e-mail: T.Jakimova@riga-airport.com