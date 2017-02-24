SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Supply of Household Goods, Work Gloves and Equipment for Clean-up of Premises and Territory” (Identification No AK-17/2).

The tenders must be submitted before 24 February 2017, 13.30 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Mārtiņš Ozols, legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail: Martins.Ozols@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf