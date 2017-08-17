SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure „Supply of Knitwear and Tricot Articles” (Identification No AK-17/121).

The tenders must be submitted before 17 August 2017, 14.30 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Mārtiņš Ozols, legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207665, e-mail: Martins.Ozols@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf