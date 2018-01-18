SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Supply of Oil, Lubricants and Technical Liquids to SJSC “Riga International Airport” ” (Identification No AK-17/476).

The tenders must be submitted before 18 January 2018, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person : Krista Klāva, procurement specialist of the Procurement Unit