B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Technical Servicing and Maintenance of Ventilation, Cooling, Building Management System (BMS) Equipment, Heating Units, Public Area and Building Electrical Power Supply (for 3 years) (Identification No RIX 2019/111-AK)  

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Technical Servicing and Maintenance of Ventilation, Cooling, Building Management System (BMS) Equipment, Heating Units, Public Area and Building Electrical Power Supply (for 3 years)” (Identification No RIX 2019/111-AK).

Proposals shall be submitted before 17 May 2019; 10.00 in the Electronic Procurement System e-tender subsystem.

If the Applicant wishes to participate in the proposal opening meeting, the Applicant's representative shall present a personal identification document - an identification card (eID) or a passport.

Contact person: Diāna Dunda, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207686, e-mail address: D.Dunda@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

   

