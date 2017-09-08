lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+16.6°C Overcast, light rain
Useful information
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Tampere, Odessa, Kazan, Aberdeen, Stavanger, Geneva, Catania, Liepāja, Madrid, Gothenburg (AirBaltic), Reykjavik, Bari (Wizz Air), Copenhagen (Scandinavian Air System) and Heraklion (Ellinair ). New carrier - RusLine. Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Terminal Roofing Repair Works (Identification No AK-17/318)  

Terminal Roofing Repair Works (Identification No AK-17/318)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Terminal Roofing Repair Works” (Identification No AK-17/318).

The tenders must be submitted before 8 September 2017, 10.30 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Julija Āboltiņa, legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67060442, e-mail: J.Aboltina@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

Annex 2.1. to The Terms of Reference of the tender

   
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG