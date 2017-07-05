lvenru
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Third party liability insurance of SJSC Riga International Airport (Identification No AK-17/61)  

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Third party liability insurance of SJSC Riga International Airport” (Identification No AK-17/61).

The tenders must be submitted before 5 July 2017, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Annija Veismane, procurement specialist of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail: A.Veismane@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

   
