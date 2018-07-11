lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+18.7°C Light rain, yet with clear spells
Useful information
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Gdansk, Lisbon, Malaga, Kaliningrad, Almaty, Sochi, Split, Bordeaux (AirBaltic), Kutaisi (Wizz Air), Pafa, Burgasa, Girana (Ryanair), Malaga (Primera Air). New airline: Primera Air. Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Third party liability insurance of SJSC Riga International Airport (Identification No AK-18/122)  

Third party liability insurance of SJSC Riga International Airport (Identification No AK-18/122)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Third party liability insurance of SJSC Riga International Airport” (Identification No AK-18/122).

The tenders must be submitted before 11 July 2018, 14.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Annija Veismane, procurement specialist of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail: A.Veismane@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

   

Turpinot lietot mājas lapu, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu lietošanas noteikumiem. Privātuma politika
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG