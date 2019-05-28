lvenru
Tranfering the Quick Safety Check Line (Identification No AK-19/227)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Tranfering the Quick Safety Check Line” (Identification No AK-19/227).

The tenders must be submitted before 28 May 2019, 10.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Edgars Lauskis, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 68806157, e-mail address: E.Lauskis@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

Total estimates and amounts of works

   

