lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+2.3°C Cloudy, overcast
Useful information
New winter season flights from Riga Airport: Abu Dhabi (AirBaltic), Eilat (Wizz Air), Malta (Ryanair). Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations Access Cards (10 000 pcs.) (Identification No. CA-18/80)  

Access Cards (10 000 pcs.) (Identification No. CA-18/80)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Access Cards (10 000 pcs.)” (Identification No. CA-18/80).

The quotations must be submitted before 23 March 2018, 11.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 18.1 and 18.2 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of Analytical Support Unit Andrejs Torgošovs,
P: (+371) 67207235, (+371) 29635957, e-mail: A.Torgosovs@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

   
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG