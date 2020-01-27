SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation rocedure “Adapting Baggage Handling Infrastructure Software to be Used in Self-service Baggage Drop-off Lines” (Identification No. CA-19/277).

The quotations must be submitted before 27 January 2020, 11.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 24.1. and 24.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Customer Relations and Project Manager Ints Sēlis

P: (+371) 7060428, (+371) 27741050, e-mail address: i.selis@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure

