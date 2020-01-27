lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+5.3°C Cloudy, overcast
Useful information
During the winter season, 18 airlines will operate flights to 76 destinations; among them is Laudamotion Austrian low-cost airport, which will start its service from Riga Airport to the Austrian capital of Vienna and will offer four flights weekly.

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations Adapting Baggage Handling Infrastructure Software to be Used in Self-service Baggage Drop-off Lines (Identification No. CA-19/277)  

Adapting Baggage Handling Infrastructure Software to be Used in Self-service Baggage Drop-off Lines (Identification No. CA-19/277)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation rocedure “Adapting Baggage Handling Infrastructure Software to be Used in Self-service Baggage Drop-off Lines” (Identification No. CA-19/277).

The quotations must be submitted before 27 January 2020, 11.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 24.1. and 24.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Customer Relations and Project Manager Ints Sēlis
P: (+371) 7060428, (+371) 27741050, e-mail address: i.selis@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure

   

Turpinot lietot mājas lapu, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu lietošanas noteikumiem. Privātuma politika
© 2019 RIGA International Airport     Developed: RIX