SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Aerodrome Fogging with Insecticide” (Identification No CA-17/109).

The quotations must be submitted before 9 May 2017, 14.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Diāna Dunda, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207686, e-mail: D.Dunda@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf