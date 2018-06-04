SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Airport Passenger Profile Survey” (Identification No. CA-18/78).

The quotations must be submitted before 4 June 2018, 14.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 20. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Route Development Manager Laura Audariņa,

P: (+371) 67207695, e-mail address: L.Audarina@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf