lvenru
Riga
Riga:
-5.6°C Clear weather
Useful information
New winter season flights from Riga Airport: Kiev/Zhulyany (Wizz Air), Edinburg (Ryanair). Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations Analysis of Development Scenarios of Airport Access Road Infrastructure and Provision of Recommendations (Identification No. CA-18/473)  

Analysis of Development Scenarios of Airport Access Road Infrastructure and Provision of Recommendations (Identification No. CA-18/473)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Analysis of Development Scenarios of Airport Access Road Infrastructure and Provision of Recommendations” (Identification No. CA-18/473).

The quotations must be submitted before 18 January 2019, 15.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 14.1. and 14.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Advisor to Chairperson of the Board Artūrs Kokars
P: (+371) 26176555, e-mail address: A.Kokars@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

   

Turpinot lietot mājas lapu, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu lietošanas noteikumiem. Privātuma politika
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG