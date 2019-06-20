SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Attracting an Expert for the Provision of Legal Services for the Development of a Contract for Building Rights” (Identification No. CA-19/218).

The quotations must be submitted before 20 June 2019, 11.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 18.1. and 18.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of the Non-aviation Business Management and Development Unit, Commercial Department Vaiva Kirvelate

P: (+371) 67060417, e-mail address: V.Kirvelaite@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf