SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Attraction of a Consultant for the Development and Implementation of the Electricity Procurement Strategy” (Identification No. CA-18/432).

The quotations must be submitted before 4 January 2019, 14.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 18.1. and 18.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Non-aviation Business Management and Development Unit Services Sales Project Manager Inese Krūmiņa,

P: (+371) 67060413, (+371) 29550121, e-mail address: I.Krumina@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf