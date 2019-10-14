SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “CASCO Insurance Coverage of the Transport Vehicles of SJSC Riga International Airport” (Identification No. CA-19/84).

The quotations must be submitted before 14 October 2019, 15.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 13.1. and 13.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: procurement specialist of the Procurement Unit Kristīna Bikova,

P: (+371) 68806167, e-mail address: ktistina.bikova@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf