lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+14.6°C Slightly cloudy
Useful information
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Gdansk, Lisbon, Malaga, Kaliningrad, Almaty, Sochi, Split, Bordeaux (AirBaltic), Kutaisi (Wizz Air), Pafa, Burgasa, Girana (Ryanair), Malaga (Primera Air). New airline: Primera Air. Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations Change of Terminal Automatic Door Operating Logic (identification No CA-18/72)  

Change of Terminal Automatic Door Operating Logic (identification No CA-18/72)

 SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Change of Terminal Automatic Door Operating Logic” (Identification No. CA-18/79).

The quotations must be submitted before 22 May 2018, 17.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 18 and 19 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of Analytical Support Unit Andrejs Torgošovs,
P: (+371) 67207235, (+371) 29635957, e-mail: A.Torgosovs@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

   
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG