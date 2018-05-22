Change of Terminal Automatic Door Operating Logic (identification No CA-18/72)

SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Change of Terminal Automatic Door Operating Logic” (Identification No. CA-18/79).

The quotations must be submitted before 22 May 2018, 17.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 18 and 19 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of Analytical Support Unit Andrejs Torgošovs,

P: (+371) 67207235, (+371) 29635957, e-mail: A.Torgosovs@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf