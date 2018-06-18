lvenru
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations Computer Components and Spare Parts (Identification No. CA-18/106)  

Computer Components and Spare Parts (Identification No. CA-18/106)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Computer Components and Spare Parts” (Identification No. CA-18/106).

The quotations must be submitted before 18 June 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 17.1. and 17.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of IT Support Unit Arnis Flaumanis,
P: (+371) 67207461, (+371) 25662205, e-mail: A.Flaumanis@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

   

