B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations Construction of Lighting in Aircraft Stands at Capital Handling Hangar (Identification No. CA-19/50)  

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Construction of Lighting in Aircraft Stands at Capital Handling Hangar” (Identification No. CA-19/50).

The quotations must be submitted before 30 May 2019, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 20. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Chief Aerodrome Electric Engineer Ēriks Indriksons,
P: (+371) 67207422, (+371) 29325380, e-mail: E.Indriksons@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

   

