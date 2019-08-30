SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Consulting on the Implementation of Communication Strategy and Crisis Communication” (Identification No. CA-19/248).

The quotations must be submitted before 30 August 2019, 15.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 17.1 and 17.2 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of Communications Unit Laura Karnīte

P: (+371) 29 165 007, e-mail address: l.karnite@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf