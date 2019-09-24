SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Development of a Relay Protection Project for the 20 kV Substation of Apron 5” (Identification No. CA-19/314).

The quotations must be submitted before 24 September 2019, 15.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 17 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of the Electric Maintenance Unit Ģirts Pelīte

P: (+371) 22 046 939, e-mail address: girts.pelite@riga-airport.com

