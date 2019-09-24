lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+23.8°C Cloudy, with clear spells
Useful information
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Lviv, Stuttgart, Dublin, Kos, Menorca (AirBaltic), Prague (Ryanair). Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations Development of a Relay Protection Project for the 20 kV Substation of Apron 5 (Identification No. CA-19/314)  

Development of a Relay Protection Project for the 20 kV Substation of Apron 5 (Identification No. CA-19/314)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Development of a Relay Protection Project for the 20 kV Substation of Apron 5” (Identification No. CA-19/314).

The quotations must be submitted before 24 September 2019, 15.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 17 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of the Electric Maintenance Unit Ģirts Pelīte
P: (+371) 22 046 939, e-mail address: girts.pelite@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

   

Turpinot lietot mājas lapu, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu lietošanas noteikumiem. Privātuma politika
© 2019 RIGA International Airport     Developed: RIX