B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations  

Development of a Tax Risk Management Policy (identification No CA-18/82)

 SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com
 
hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Development of a Tax Risk Management Policy(Identification No. CA-18/82).
 
The quotations must be submitted before 15 August 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 17 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.
 
Contact person: Chief Accountant, Finance Department Inga Jenausa,
P: (+371) 67207462, e-mail: I.Jenausa@riga-airport.com
 
The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf
   

