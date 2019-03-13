lvenru
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations Development of a Tax Risk Management Policy (Identification No. CA-19/93)  

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Development of a Tax Risk Management Policy” (Identification No. CA-19/93).

The quotations must be submitted before 13 March 2019, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 17.1 and 17.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Chief Accountant, Finance Department Inga Simsone
P: (+371) 67207462, e-mail: I.Simsone@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

   

