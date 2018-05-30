SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Digital Agency Services” (Identification No. CA-18/160).

The quotations must be submitted before 30 May 2018, 12.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 17.2. and 17.3. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Communication project manager of Communication Unit Edgars Vilcāns,

P: (+371) 67207189, (+371) 26 332 223, e-mail address: E.Vilcans@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf