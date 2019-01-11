SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Electrical Cable Testing Equipment” (Identification No. CA-18/54).

The quotations must be submitted before 11 January 2019, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 17.1 and 17.2 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Chief Aerodrome Electric Engineer Ēriks Indriksons,

P: (+371) 67207422, (+371) 29325380, (+371) 26582808, e-mail address: Eriks.Indriksons@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf