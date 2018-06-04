SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Engagement of a Consultant for the Improvement of the Management System and Organizational Structure of SJSC “Riga International Airport” (Identification No. CA-18/255).

The quotations must be submitted before 4 June 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 17.1. and 17.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact persons:

Director of Human Resources department Inga Rame

P: (+371) 67207351, e-mail address: I.Rame@riga-airport.com



Member of the Board Artūrs Saveļjevs

P: (+371) 67668237, e-mail address: A.Saveljevs@riga-airport.com

