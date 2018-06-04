lvenru
Engagement of a Consultant for the Improvement of the Management System and Organizational Structure of SJSC “Riga International Airport (Identification No. CA-18/255)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Engagement of a Consultant for the Improvement of the Management System and Organizational Structure of SJSC “Riga International Airport” (Identification No. CA-18/255).

The quotations must be submitted before 4 June 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 17.1. and 17.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact persons:
Director of Human Resources department Inga Rame
P: (+371) 67207351, e-mail address: I.Rame@riga-airport.com

Member of the Board Artūrs Saveļjevs
P: (+371) 67668237, e-mail address: A.Saveljevs@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

   
