SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Flight Schedule Data Collection” (Identification No. CA-18/442).

The quotations must be submitted before 12 June 2019, 15.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 25. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Deputy Director of the Aviation Services and Business Development Department Eligijus Jentkus

P: (+371) 67 060 460, e-mail address: E.Jentkus@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf



The instructions of the request for quotation procedure_TRANSLATION