SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com
hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Flight Schedule Data Collection” (Identification No. CA-18/442).
The quotations must be submitted before 12 June 2019, 15.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 25. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.
Contact person: Deputy Director of the Aviation Services and Business Development Department Eligijus Jentkus
P: (+371) 67 060 460, e-mail address: E.Jentkus@riga-airport.com
The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf
The instructions of the request for quotation procedure_TRANSLATION