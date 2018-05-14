SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com
hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Impregnation of the floor tiles of the Northern berth premises” (Identification No. CA-18/291).
The quotations must be submitted before 14 May 2018, 14.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 19.1 of the instruction of the request for quotation procedure.
Contact person: Technical Maintenance Unit Terminal Administrator Arvis Augstkalns,
P: (+371) 67207882, (+371) 27173737, e-mail: a.augstkalns@riga-airport.com
