Improvement of the Security Alarm System and Connection of Additional Items (Identification No. CA-18/292)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Improvement of the Security Alarm System and Connection of Additional Items” (Identification No. CA-18/292).

The quotations must be submitted before 30 May 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 20.1. and 20.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of IT Airport Solutions Aleksandrs Kuharjonoks,
P: (+371) 67207361, (+371) 29146524, e-mail: A.Kuharjonoks@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

   
