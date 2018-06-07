SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Increasing the Capacity of the Arriving Baggage Belts” (Identification No. CA-18/239).

The quotations must be submitted before 7 June 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 20.1 and 20.2 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of the Project Management Unit Vladimirs Krasausks,

P: (+371) 67207062, (+371) 20240451, e-mail adress: V.Krasausks@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf