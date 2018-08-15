lvenru
Installation of a Transit Counter in the Non-Schengen Area (Identification No. CA-18/355)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Installation of a Transit Counter in the Non-Schengen Area” (Identification No. CA-18/355).

The quotations must be submitted before 15 August 2018, 15.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 18.1 and 18.2 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Construction Project Manager of the Project Management Unit Rūdolfs Šķēle,
P: (+371) 67060414, (+371) 29488424, e-mail adress: R.Skele@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

Annex No 1b

Annex No 1a

   

