B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations Installation of Blinds for the Demarcation of Baggage Belts in Baggage Unloading Halls (Identification No. CA-18/529)  

Installation of Blinds for the Demarcation of Baggage Belts in Baggage Unloading Halls (Identification No. CA-18/529)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Installation of Blinds for the Demarcation of Baggage Belts in Baggage Unloading Halls” (Identification No. CA-18/529).

The quotations must be submitted before 8 February 2019, 15.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 18.1 and 18.2 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Construction Project Manager of the Project Management Unit Rūdolfs Šķēle,
P: (+371) 67060414, (+371) 29488424, e-mail adress: R.Skele@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

   

